Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 12.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Michael A. Smart acquired 4,697 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,423.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:AVK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

