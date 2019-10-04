AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AFL opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AFLAC by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AFLAC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

