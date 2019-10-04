Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.79.

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.49. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$22.57 and a 1 year high of C$47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.8299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 661,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$29,563,499.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,376,709.12. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$559,035.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at C$1,020,654.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 997,828 shares of company stock worth $44,298,502.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

