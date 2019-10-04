Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.75 ($156.69).

AIR opened at €118.36 ($137.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €122.70. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

