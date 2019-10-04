Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

ALK traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 468,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,562. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 1,156,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,691,000 after buying an additional 713,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 281.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 541,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

