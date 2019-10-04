Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Vertical Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

ALB stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 939,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,741,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after acquiring an additional 375,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

