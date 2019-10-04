Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,298. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Albemarle by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.