Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 872,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 766,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

AXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.