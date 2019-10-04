Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$1,005,725.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Réal Plourde sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$1,005,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,937,100 shares in the company, valued at C$366,867,955.

Shares of ATD.A traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.80. 8,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52 week low of C$59.65 and a 52 week high of C$88.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

