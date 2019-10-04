Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Down 5.6%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.42, approximately 1,132,443 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,159,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,516,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 655,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

