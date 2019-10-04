Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 244,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of -1.29. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 19.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.