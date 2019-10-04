Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGN. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.15.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.11. 607,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

