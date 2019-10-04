Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Lau Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,182.57. The company had a trading volume of 475,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,705. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

