Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Up 0.1%

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.44, 35,504 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 42,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.