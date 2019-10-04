Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Position Boosted by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up 1.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 100,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.81 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

