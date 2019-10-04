Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 242,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,294. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

