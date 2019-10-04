Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 169,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

