Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

DOX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,548. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

