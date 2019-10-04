American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 6%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.73, 2,275,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,070,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several brokerages have commented on AXL. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $924.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.19.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.5% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

