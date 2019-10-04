American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 84.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

