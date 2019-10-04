American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. 887,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

