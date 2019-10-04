American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $113.04.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $16,053,399 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.