American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOBC. Wedbush cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:AOBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 739,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $315.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.24.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 183.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.