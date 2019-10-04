American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

American Software stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,935. American Software has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $49,143.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,049.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $45,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $141,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

