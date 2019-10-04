Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.06. The stock had a trading volume of 555,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

