Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 1,196,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $113,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

