Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.39 and the lowest is $4.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of $3.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.30.

RCL opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.