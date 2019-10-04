Analysts Anticipate Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

VIRC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,510 shares of company stock worth $71,357 in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.95% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

