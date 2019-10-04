Analysts Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Aduro BioTech reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADRO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of ADRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,625. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,185 shares of company stock worth $68,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 45.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 33.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

