Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$2.17 EPS

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post ($2.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($7.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.79) to ($6.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after buying an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,945,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,122,000 after buying an additional 791,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,018,000 after buying an additional 657,595 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,850,000 after buying an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 466,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,010. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.