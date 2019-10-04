Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$2.17 EPS

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post ($2.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($7.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.79) to ($6.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after buying an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,945,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,122,000 after buying an additional 791,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,018,000 after buying an additional 657,595 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,850,000 after buying an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 466,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,010. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

