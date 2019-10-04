Analysts Expect C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). C&J Energy Services reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 8,813.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of C&J Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,975. C&J Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

