Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.00. 3,134,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.20 and its 200-day moving average is $263.67. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.