Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.13. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $9.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

XOM stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

