Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the highest is $3.81. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

