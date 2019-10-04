Analysts Set $37.67 Price Target for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $37.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.52) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shockwave Medical an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth $422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,070,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $10,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.