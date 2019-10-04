Analysts Set I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) PT at $10.67

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDSY. ValuEngine lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 511,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDSY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.40. 61,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. I.D. Systems has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.26.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

