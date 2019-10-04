Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $15.88

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

KRG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 485.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 392,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

