Analysts Set Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Price Target at GBX 1,230.33

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,237.30 ($16.17).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective (down from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised SSE to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of LON SSE traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,253 ($16.37). The stock had a trading volume of 9,624,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,138.11. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.