Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Inc (OTCMKTS:AOXG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.03. Aoxing Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOXG)

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

