Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 584,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,797. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $132,950.00. Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $1,053,857.20. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,807 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

