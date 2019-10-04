Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $265.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.