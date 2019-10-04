Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $204,994,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

