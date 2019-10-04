ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.71. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 4,414,518 shares changing hands.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.52.

The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

