Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of ACA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 230,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

