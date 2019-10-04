Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 9.1%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC explores for and develops mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mine River gold project that comprises of 8 licenses covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties in southeast Ireland; and the Inishowen project, which consists of 11 contiguous prospecting licenses located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County, Ireland.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.