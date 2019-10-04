Artfinity Price Tops $0.0464 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Artfinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,811,252 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

