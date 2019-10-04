ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,548. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.67.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

