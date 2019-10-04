ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR alerts:

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.