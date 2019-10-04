AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Holdings Decreased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,317.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 1,097,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

