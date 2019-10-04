ATBCoin Trading Down 12.5% This Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,657.00 and approximately $26,657.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,202.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.02731078 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00504417 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000524 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

